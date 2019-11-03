 Shooting at California high school leaves one dead | News | DW | 14.11.2019

News

Shooting at California high school leaves one dead

A shooting at a high school in the city of Santa Clarita has left at least one woman dead and four others wounded, local authorities said. After launching a massive manhunt, the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

USA Kriminalität l Amoklauf an einer High School in Santa Clarita (picture alliance/AP Photo/KTTV-TV)

One person was killed and several people were wounded in the US state of California on Thursday when a shooter opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter that at least five people had been injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

One female victim later died of her injuries, the Henry Mayo Hospital said, adding that two patients were still listed as in "critical condition."

The suspected gunman was taken into custody after authorities launched a massive manhunt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the suspect "is in custody and being treated at a local hospital."

Police earlier described the suspect as a male who was was wearing black clothing.

Emergency vehicles swarmed the high school, which is located northwest of Los Angeles. Video footage of the scene showed several people being loaded onto ambulance gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged people to avoid the area, while several other schools were locked down as a precaution.

Around 2,300 students attend Saugus High School, which consists of more than a dozen buildings.

US President Donald Trump is "monitoring the ongoing reports," a White House spokesman said.

More to follow...

rs/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

