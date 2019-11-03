Shooting at California high school leaves one dead

One person was killed and several people were wounded in the US state of California on Thursday when a shooter opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter that at least five people had been injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

One female victim later died of her injuries, the Henry Mayo Hospital said, adding that two patients were still listed as in "critical condition."

The suspected gunman was taken into custody after authorities launched a massive manhunt.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that the suspect "is in custody and being treated at a local hospital."

Police earlier described the suspect as a male who was was wearing black clothing.

Emergency vehicles swarmed the high school, which is located northwest of Los Angeles. Video footage of the scene showed several people being loaded onto gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged people to avoid the area, while several other schools were locked down as a precaution.

Around 2,300 students attend Saugus High School, which consists of more than a dozen buildings.

US President Donald Trump is "monitoring the ongoing reports," a White House spokesman said.

More to follow...

rs/msh (AP, Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.