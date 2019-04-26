Shooting at Bavarian supermarket leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting a supermarket in Bavaria, police said.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the car park of an Edeka supermarket in Abensberg, in southern Germany. About 30 minutes later, shots were heard at another location and one man was seriously injured.

The suspects initially fled in a motor vehicle, but were arrested after a search by police involving a helicopter.

Several apartments were also searched.

Police are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

aw/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.