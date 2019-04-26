 Shooting at Bavarian supermarket leaves 1 dead, 1 injured | News | DW | 02.10.2019

News

Shooting at Bavarian supermarket leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police launched a manhunt after two people were shot, 30 minutes apart. Two people have been arrested.

Emergency workers at the scene of a shooting in Abensberg

Two people have been arrested after a deadly shooting a supermarket in Bavaria, police said.

A 39-year-old man was killed in the car park of an Edeka supermarket in Abensberg, in southern Germany. About 30 minutes later, shots were heard at another location and one man was seriously injured.

The suspects initially fled in a motor vehicle, but were arrested after a search by police involving a helicopter.

Several apartments were also searched.

Police are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

aw/msh (AFP, dpa, AP)

