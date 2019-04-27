 Shooter carries out deadly attack in US state of Virginia | News | DW | 31.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Shooter carries out deadly attack in US state of Virginia

Several people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at a government complex in the city of Virginia Beach. Virginia state police said the gunman was also killed.

An ambulance turns on Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. (picture-alliance/AP/The Virginian-Pilot/K. McKeown)

Twelve people have been killed and four wounded in a shooting at a government building complex in Virginia Beach in the eastern US state of Virginia, police said Friday.

Police chief James Cervera said the gunman, a public utilities employee, was also killed. Cervera described him as "disgruntled."

He said the identity of the suspect was known to authorities, but that the man's name would be made public later only once and never again.

"Then he will be forever referred to as 'the suspect,' because our focus now is on the dignity and respect of the victims and their families," Cervera said.

'The most devastating day'

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. (2000 UTC), when the gunman entered one of the buildings at the Virginia Beach municipal complex and "immediately began to indiscriminately fire on all of the victims," Cervera said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said earlier in a series of posts on Twitter that it was responding to an "active shooter situation" at building No. 2 of the town municipal center and advised the public to avoid the area.

A city spokesman confirmed to Reuters by email that the gunman was shot by police and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Speaking at the news conference alongside Cervera, Mayor Bobby Dyer said it was "the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach."

Read more: 8 facts about gun control in the US

Police attend the scene of a shooting at Virginia Beach (picture-alliance/AP/The Virginian-Pilot/K. McKeown)

At least 11 were killed after a gunman opened fire in Virginia Beach

Victims hospitalized

Several wounded from the scene were sent to hospitals in the region, according to a spokesman for the Sentara Healthcare system that runs the facilities. They did not elaborate on the condition of the patients.

A police officer was also among those who were struck by gunfire but survived.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI were working at the scene due to its "size, scope, intensity," Cervera said. "Right now we have a lot of questions. The whys, they will come later. Right now we have more questions than we have answers."

Virginia Beach, which sits on the Atlantic coast at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, is the state's most populous city with about 450,000 residents.

According to the Washington-based Gun Violence Archive monitoring group, Friday's shooting was the 150th mass shooting in the US this year. A mass shooting is defined as a single event in which four or more people are shot or killed.

law/amp (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

8 facts about gun control in the US

The legal basis for firearm possession in the US is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. But how are guns regulated? DW looks at who can buy and sell them — and how one loophole undermines gun control. (08.11.2018)  

One dead, three injured in shooting at US synagogue

A shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California has left one woman dead and three others injured. A 19-year-old man has been detained and police are determining the legitimacy of an anti-Semitic letter he allegedly wrote. (28.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

New Gun Love  

Related content

USA Kalifornien Schüsse in Synagoge

One dead, three injured in shooting at US synagogue 27.04.2019

A shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California has left one woman dead and three others injured. A 19-year-old man has been detained and police are determining the legitimacy of an anti-Semitic letter he allegedly wrote.

USA Gedenken Amoklauf Columbine High School

Columbine marks 20 years since school shooting 20.04.2019

Two teenagers killed 12 students and a teacher at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999. The attack lingers in the popular imagination as the first in a string of modern-day school shootings in the United States.

USA Sicherheit l Waffen an Schulen - Lehrer bewaffnen

Florida lawmakers approve arming teachers with guns in classrooms 01.05.2019

Florida teachers will be able to carry guns in classrooms after undergoing police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation. Opponents say fewer guns should be on schools and the policy is prone to deadly accidents.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  