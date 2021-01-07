 Shocking photos of the violent riot at US Capitol | News | DW | 07.01.2021

News

Shocking photos of the violent riot at US Capitol

Angry pro-Trump supporters broke into lawmakers' offices after storming the Capitol building on Wednesday. Congress was meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber

A pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol while the Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump

Despite getting tear gassed, the Trump supporters breached security and entered the US Capitol

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces

A protester supporting President Trump jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber at the US Capitol building

US Police hold protesters at gunpoint near the House Chamber inside the US Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington

A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the US Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress

A Trump supporter sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building

A not left in the office of US Speaker of the House Nency Pelosi by a Trump-supporter