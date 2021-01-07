Shocking photos of the violent riot at US Capitol

Angry pro-Trump supporters broke into lawmakers' offices after storming the Capitol building on Wednesday. Congress was meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.
A pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol while the Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump
A protester supporting President Trump jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber at the US Capitol building
Pro-Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington
A protester screams "Freedom" inside the Senate chamber after the US Capitol was breached by a mob during a joint session of Congress