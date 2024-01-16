  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
World Economic Forum
Russia's war in Ukraine
GlobalizationBrazil

Shocking conditions on Brazil’s coffee plantations

Xenia Böttcher
January 16, 2024

In Brazil, day laborers on coffee plantations often work in slave-like conditions. Day laborers have to sleep on plastic sheets on the floor and are paid a pittance, if at all. Police raids are designed to crack down on the problem.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b9o2
Skip next section Similar stories from Brazil

Similar stories from Brazil

Global Ideas | Amazonien | indigenes Volk der Karipuna

Brazil: The fear of the Amazon loggers

Brazil's Karipuna people are fighting against oppression and efforts to drive them from their land.
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 7, 202213:29 min
DW Magazin Global 3000 vom 22.08.2022 - Brasilien Fußball

Using soccer to fight for the Amazon

The soccer club 'Amazônia Independente FC' is fighting to protect Brazil's rainforest.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 19, 202205:34 min
Cocoa Farmer Izete Costa holds an opened cocoa fruit in her hands

Giving Brazil's rainforest a break from mass exploitation

From the cocoa bean to the chocolate bar, Izete Costa's business is showing the way to more sustainable agriculture.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 8, 202303:19 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Globalization from around the world

More on Globalization from around the world

A monitor displays stock market information on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York

A new kind of global recession: Why this time is different

The global economy is at an inflection point. A comparison to the 2008 crisis demonstrates what makes this one unique.
GlobalizationDecember 20, 202223:27 min