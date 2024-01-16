Shocking conditions on Brazil’s coffee plantations

GlobalizationBrazilShocking conditions on Brazil’s coffee plantationsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoGlobalizationBrazilXenia Böttcher01/16/2024January 16, 2024In Brazil, day laborers on coffee plantations often work in slave-like conditions. Day laborers have to sleep on plastic sheets on the floor and are paid a pittance, if at all. Police raids are designed to crack down on the problem.https://p.dw.com/p/4b9o2Advertisement