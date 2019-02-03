Shock as US rapper faces deportation to UK

Musician 21 Savage has always said he is from the eastside of Atlanta. Fans were floored after he was arrested for overstaying his US visa.
Rapper 21 Savage was detained by US immigration authorities on Sunday for overstaying his visa, and is now facing deportation to Great Britain. The news rocked the hip hop world and shocked his legions of fans, as the rapper has always said he is a local act from Atlanta, Georgia.
21 Savage, whose birth name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is an "unlawfully present United Kingdom national," according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). ICE added that Abraham-Joseph had been illegally in the country since his visa ran out in 2005.
The 26-year-old rapper has been well known in Atlanta since 2015, and quickly made his way onto the national scene. His second studio album, "I Am > I Was" debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in December. He is known for his conversational delivery and candid sincerity about issues like police brutality and systemic racism.
He is nominated for two Grammy awards for his work on fellow rapper Post Malone's "Rockstar," including Record of the Year. The awards will be presented on February 10.
Abraham-Joseph has said he was raised by his single mother in the area of eastern Atlanta known as Zone 6, and dropped out of high school due to unfair treatment because of his background.
Many on social media pointed out the timing of the arrest and deportation proceedings, coming just days after he spoke about violence committed by US agents at the Mexican border on the popular "Tonight Show" television program.
es/bw (AFP, Reuters)
