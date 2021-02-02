Shkodran Mustafi to Schalke: Nothing left to lose?

"He’ll keep that record going at Schalke," quipped former Arsenal playmaker turned pundit Paul Merson, when he learned of Shkodran Mustafi's deadline day move to a club who have won just one Bundesliga game all season and sit nine points clear of safety.
On the same day that Schalke's perilous finances forced them to allow Ozan Kabak to join Liverpool, initially on loan, they signed a 28-year-old replacement center back who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and played at Euro 2016 to little fanfare or excitement outside the club.
"You have to look at this transfer from two perspectives. Ozan Kabak leaving Schalke 04 makes a lot of sense financially, especially due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic," said Jochen Schneider, the club's head of sport and communication. "On top of that, we believe that we’ve signed a very good center back in Shkodran Mustafi, who will fill the gap that Ozan will definitely leave."
Merson's dismissal of Mustafi is par for the course in England, where the German defender has become a figure of ridicule in recent years after a €41 million move to Arsenal in 2016 that has gone from unspectacular to nightmarish.
Tough times in London
"For people who look from the outside, they only see this particular scene where this error happens and then they're angry at you," he wrote in a heartfelt open letter to Arsenal fans a year ago. "You become nervous yourself because you don't want to make these errors again. It was difficult at this time to handle all the pressure."
Much like his compatriot and fomer teammate Mesut Özil, who also moved away in January, Mustafi has been frozen out by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. He's played just 43 Premier League minutes this season after a decent run in the side at the back end of the previous campaign.
Though his lack of action will likely mean a lack of sharpness, the dire situation Schalke find themselves in, both in terms of points and personnel, may well mean he is thrown straight in to Bundesliga action.
Whenever that debut comes, it'll be the first time Mustafi has played professional club football in his native land, having moved from Hamburg's youth team to Everton over a decade ago. Impressive spells in Serie A with Sampdoria, and particularly in La Liga with Valencia, followed before the ill-fated move to north London.
Despite his struggles at Arsenal, Mustafi was an important figure in their FA Cup win last year, starting both the quarter and semifinals, and has the pedigree to improve the Bundesliga's worst defense, if not the form right now.
Bedding in
"I hope very much that he can find his rhythm and be important on the pitch. Then Mustafi is an absolute asset," said Schalke board member, and former head coach, Huub Stevens to German broadcaster Sport1 on Tuesday.
At his best, Mustafi is strong in the air, reads the game well and can organize effectively. He'll also be linking up with recent teammate Sead Kolasinac, who rejoined Schalke from Arsenal earlier in January and the German should have few problems adapting.
Though he'll need to settle quickly, with fixtures against RB Leipzig, Union Berlin and the Ruhr derby against Borussia Dortmund coming up in the Bundesliga, some of the pressure Mustafi admitted to struggling with has been released; by leaving England, by virtue of his lowered reputation and by the seemingly hopeless nature of Schalke's position.
Most deadline day signings are a gamble and, with Schalke's finances, any deal at any time must also regarded as such. But, in reality, neither party has much to lose and, though it's very much a long shot, both have plenty to gain.
Still 'Der Klassiker' despite COVID-19
A quiet Signal Iduna Park
Saturday's "Klassiker" comes with the two teams separated only by goal difference at the top of the table. Due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Germany, it will also be played behind close doors. Bundesliga teams have gotten used to this, and this won't even be the first "ghost game" between these two clubs. Back in May, Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 thanks to this lob from Joshua Kimmich.
Blowout in the 100th edition
The 100th edition of the Klassiker in the Bundesliga was played in Munich's Allianz Arena on April 6, 2019. On Matchday 28, Dortmund traveled to Bavaria just one point behind the mighty Bayern at the top of the table. Most expected this to be a "Klassiker" that would live up to its name, but Dortmund appeared shell-shocked as Bayern were up by four at the half. The final score: 5-0.
All-German final at Wembley
In fact, Bayern Munich have usually had the upper hand, and not just in the Bundesliga. Germany's record champions took home the biggest prize in club football when the two teams met in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley. Arjen Robben scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 2-1 in one of the most exciting finals in the competition's history.
On the way to the treble
Robben also scored the winner as Bayern beat Dortmund 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the German Cup in 2013. Bayern would go on to win the competition, completing the treble — Jupp Heynckes' last hurrah until he was called back into action for Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti four and a half years later.
No changing of the guard
Dortmund, though, did win the 2012 German Cup final, beating Bayern 5-2 to complete the double. At the time, some thought this was a sign that BVB were about succeed Bayern as top dogs. But it took until 2017 for Dortmund to add to their trophy case with another German Cup. Not until 2018-19 did BVB mount another challenge for the Bundesliga title. Could they do so again in 2020-21?
Clean sheet
Jan Koller was actually a striker, but in November 2002, the Czech national team player was pressed into action between the sticks. Goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had been sent off after Dortmund had used up all of their subs. Koller kept a clean sheet, at one point stopping a powerful shot from Michael Ballack. Despite his heroics, Bayern won 2-1.
Meeting of minds
The rivalry between the teams has often been heated. Munich's Brazilian striker Giovane Elber (left) was usually quite laid back. However, agent provocateur Jens Lehmann even managed to get under his skin. Just before this meeting of minds, in another 2002 match, the Dortmund goalkeeper had knocked Elber to the ground.
Cry me a river!
Dortmund midfielder Andreas Möller was another player who was capable of getting under an opponent's skin — sometimes with theatrical swan dives. In this 1997 contest, Bayern's Lothar Matthäus seemed to think he was nothing more than a crybaby.
Kung fu
No, this isn't Chuck Norris, but Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. In this match in April 1999, "King Kahn" seemed to be close to losing it as he charged way beyond his penalty area and lunged at Dortmund striker Stephane Chapuisat with an outstretched right leg. Chapuisat managed to get out of the way in the nick of time and lived to tell the tale.
Busy referee
This April 2001 match was perhaps the most heated of all the battles between two clubs. Referee Hartmut Strampe sent off two Bayern players (Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg) and one of their Dortmund opponents (Evanilson) while issuing a total of 13 yellow cards. Between all the fouling that went on, Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic each managed to score to make it a 1-1 draw.
How could he miss?
In August of 1986 Dortmund striker Frank Mill walked around Bayern keeper Jean-Marie Pfaff for what looked to be a certain goal. It remains a mystery to this day how he managed to miss the open goal, but he saw his close-range shot hit the post in a game that ended 2-2.
Müller-fueled blowout
Gerd "Der Bomber" Müller (second from left) helped lay a beating on Dortmund in November 1971, scoring four goals as Bayern won 11-1. This remains Bayern's highest margin of victory in any Bundesliga game.
Author: Chuck Penfold