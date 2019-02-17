 Ships collide off German coast, multiple injuries reported | News | DW | 19.02.2019

News

Ships collide off German coast, multiple injuries reported

Two ships have crashed off Germany's Baltic Sea coast, injuring several people. Police say it's not clear what caused the collision.

The World Bora ship in Sassnitz

At least 15 people were injured when a supply ship collided with a freight vessel near the German island of Rügen early Tuesday, officials said.

The Danish-flagged World Bora and the Raba, flying the Cyprus flag, ran into each other about 3 nautical miles (5.5 kilometers) off the coast east of Hamburg at 7:30 a.m. local time (0630 UCT).

Both ships then docked at separate harbors on Rügen, while the injured crew were taken to hospital on the island. A spokesman for the water police said 10 people were seriously injured, all of them on board the World Bora and heading out to work on offshore windfarms.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Officials said no fuel from either ship had leaked into the water.

Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

Is it normal for cargo ships to lose their load?

nm/rt (AFP, dpa)

