Shipra Sharma studied mass communication at Patna University, India.

After completing her studies in 2009, she started working as a TV presenter.

In 2014, she moved to Germany, and began working as a professional business language and communication trainer.

Thereafter, in 2018, she joined the International Media Studies master’s program at Deutsche Welle.

Since 2020, she has been working as a social media journalist, contributing to DW’s Hindi, Indonesian and English-language services.