 Shipping container shortage inflicts pain on German shoppers

Business

Shipping container shortage inflicts pain on German shoppers

Germans are finding it hard to lay their hands on a new bike or renovate their homes amid supply disruptions. The scarcity is playing havoc with personal budgets, and the consumers' ordeal may only be getting started.

Aerial view of containers sitting stacked at the Yantian International Container Terminals

A shortage of containers is threatening to push prices of consumer goods even higher

Just a cursory glance around sports retailer Decathlon's store in Cologne is enough to gauge the severity of the economic fallout from disruptions across global supply chains.

The empty bike racks are a testament to the plight of retailers who are struggling to replenish their stocks, and a warning to consumers of an imminent assault on their pocketbooks.

"The situation is not good. It's been like this since the start of the pandemic due to supply chain disruptions," a salesperson said, as he took out his tablet to help me zero in on a city bike.

"This one is perfect for you, but unfortunately we don't have this model here." Not one to give up easily, he checked the bike's availability on Decathlon's website but was left disappointed. The bike wasn't available online either. 

"It won't be available for at least 2-3 weeks," he said. "I can't promise, though."

A Decathlon spokesperson attributed the shortfall to high demand for bikes over the past 18 months and pandemic-related lockdowns that caused bottlenecks for some of its suppliers.

The retailer is not alone in its predicament. Bike stores across Germany have been struggling to source new bikes and spare parts amid strong demand for personal mobility during the pandemic. This has left customers frustrated who are having to endure monthslong waiting periods just to have their two-wheelers repaired.

Beyond bikes, the supply bottlenecks are hurting sectors from construction to manufacturing, which are left scrambling for key raw materials.

Empty bike racks

Bike sellers such as Decathlon are struggling to replenish their stock

Global ocean trade in disarray

A strong recovery in consumer demand, especially in the United States, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a rush by Western companies to replenish their depleted stocks has led to an uneven distribution of shipping containers globally, causing widespread shortages of the steel transport boxes.

The paucity has only been made more acute by operational disruptions caused by the Suez Canal blockage in March and bottlenecks at major ports, including China's Yantian port, which have kept ships at sea longer.    

"It's the worst I have seen in over 20 years. In the past, you may have some isolated cases of equipment shortages but nothing near this scale," Edward Aldridge from global logistics firm Agility told DW.

"Many vessels are simply bypassing ports around the world, and our market information shows that between 25-30% of available capacity is simply not operating. This means containers are then not moved back to where they are needed because the entire system is not running optimally," he said.

Container prices have soared to record highs as companies race to get their goods on ships. The average cost of transporting a 40-foot steel box of cargo by sea has more than quadrupled from a year ago, to nearly $9,000 (€7,600) as of July 15, according to Drewry Shipping. Shipping a similar container from Shanghai to Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, is now setting back shippers about $13,000.

With a large chunk of goods trade moving by sea, the steep rise in transportation costs is either threatening or is already pushing up prices of goods ranging from building materials and auto parts to apparel and furniture to toys.

"Our market information shows that some shippers or importers who were waiting for the market to drop, now have no option but to accept premiums over the spot market to move cargo," Aldridge said. "I certainly am seeing a shift from the traditional discussions of 'what's the lowest price to move cargo' to 'what does it take to get access to container equipment and cargo loaded' as a result of the container imbalance."

An infographic showing the rise in container prices

Deferring a dream home

The impact is being most felt in the construction sector, where a shortage of building materials such as lumber, steel and insulating material has already begun to pinch consumers. Construction prices in Germany rose by 6.4% in May from a year ago — the highest year-on-year increase since May 2007, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) reported earlier this month.

In June, 95.2% of German construction companies surveyed by the Munich-based ifo Institute reported that purchase prices of building materials had risen in the previous three months.

Rising material costs have pushed up home prices. The offer prices for prefabricated houses rose by 14% in the three months through May, according to the online portal Immoscout24.

The situation has worsened the plight of many first-time buyers, who are already being priced out due to pent-up demand from buyers looking to invest their piles of forced savings.

Bracing for higher prices

German retailers such as drugstore chain Rossmann and discount store Kik, which sources a lot of its goods from Asia, are sounding the alarm.

"We are having great difficulty getting freight capacity for our orders on the ships," Kik CEO Patrick Zahn told the Handelsblatt newspaper this week, adding that "price increases in retail will be unavoidable."

Rossmann boss Raoul Rossmann has also warned about higher freight costs pushing up prices of consumer goods. However, a spokesperson for the retailer sought to play down the impact of the disruptions on the company.

"We are fortunate that only a small proportion of our product range comes from Asia. Therefore, the impact on our customers will not be felt to the extent that the current reports suggest," she told DW.

Discount fashion retailer Primark told DW that while it was not immune to the supply chain disruptions, it has "no intention of increasing prices."

Higher prices of household goods as businesses pass on some of the burden to consumers are expected to further push up inflation, which is already hovering above the European Central Bank's 2% target. German inflation is expected to range between 3% and 4% from July onward, before eventually falling next year.

Though with no end in sight for the container chaos at sea and ports, German consumers may just need to guard their wallets a little while longer.

  • Malcom McLean, father of the container ship

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    A man and his boxes

    In 1956, Malcom McLean, a shipowner and freight forwarder from the US, had a brilliant idea: if goods were shipped together in a box, instead of prepared for shipment individually, a lot of time and effort could be saved. And that meant saving money — always a winning argument.

  • A historical photo of a ship being loaded and unloaded

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    A million crooked backs

    McLean may have wanted to make life easier for all the men working their backs off in the world's ports (not just on the US East Coast, where the first containers were shipped). The invention may have helped save their backs, but it also cut down on the number of available jobs.

  • The world's largest container ship the HMM Algeciras

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    A really big ship

    In 1956, McLean bought the tanker Ideal X and converted it to take semi-trailers from trucks without their tractors. Today, giants like the HMM Algeciras of the Korean shipping company Hyundai Merchant Marine transport almost 24,000 TEUs at once. The 400-meter-long ship has a depth of more than 16 meters. Its size limits the ports it can call at.

  • A container being unloaded from the Fairland on May 6, 1966

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    First containers arrive in Germany

    May 1966, Bremen's Overseas Harbor: The Fairland, a ship owned by the McLean shipping company, brings the first 110 containers to Germany. It is here that the real added value of McLean's invention could be seen: the networking of the individual shipping routes that makes the new system so successful. Without reloading, the goods are transported directly from the quay by truck or rail.

  • A green container belonging to the German railway in Cologne, Germany

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    Your standard container

    Shipping containers are standardized and primarily available in two lengths: as a 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) just under seven meters (23 feet) long or, like the one pictured, as an FEU, or 40-foot equivalent unit. There are a number of variants as well, for example, refrigerated containers, or special containers for transporting animals or goods with unusual dimensions.

  • The container terminal Burchardkai in Hamburg

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    Of ever-growing importance

    There are so many goods on the move around the world. When it comes to global trade, more than 90% of them are transported on ships. Sailing, loading, unloading, day and night — the work never stops, as seen here at Burchard Quay in the Port of Hamburg. Currently, there are 6,220 container ships transporting some 24.4 million TEUs, according to the industry service Alphaline.

  • Railroad tracks at Hamburg's port station

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    Port with connected railroad

    The port of Hamburg, its cranes shown here in the background, boasts its own rail stop. Better said, it has its own train station. The Alte Süderelbe port station is operated by the HPA, the Hamburg Port Authority.

  • The control center of the Port of Hamburg terminal Altenwerder

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    Everything under control

    The sheer volume of goods (and number of containers) requires sophisticated planning, management and control. Here, in the control center of the Port of Hamburg's container terminal Altenwerder, it's like being in the tower of a major international airport.

  • Pakistani Brigadier General Ashfaqur Rashid Khan stands before drug cargo detected in a shipping container by his anti-narcotics unit

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    An invitation to smugglers

    With the many millions of containers that are sent somewhere in the world every day, it's not always possible to know what is really inside. Criminals exploit this to the full extent. Here, Pakistani Brigadier General Ashfaqur Rashid Khan stands before drug cargo detected by his anti-narcotics unit.

  • A shipping container installed as a sculpture in a park in Hessen, Germany

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    Aesthetically pleasing, too

    Many think the freight containers are pure ugliness: drab, often dented, usually dirty, and boring. But when "taken out of context and instilled with creative energy to hold a mirror up to the ugly face of capitalism," well... But we're not in DW's Culture Department here.

  • Many containers at the terminal Altenwerder at the Port of Hamburg

    The shipping container turns 65 years old

    And yet…

    ...maybe capitalism can be beautiful, too. Strip away all the crane operators, truck drivers and sailors, the containers take on a certain atmospheric charm, like the container terminal Altenwerder at the Port of Hamburg on the night this photo was taken.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


