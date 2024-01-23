Shipbreaking in Europe — high cost and highly regulated

Nature and EnvironmentBelgiumShipbreaking in Europe — high cost and highly regulatedTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentBelgiumJulia Henrichmann01/23/2024January 23, 2024At a shipyard in Belgium, safety rules appear to be upheld and up to 98% of materials in each vessel are recycled. But that comes at a price. Most European shipping lines still send their big vessels to Asia for scrapping as it’s way cheaper.https://p.dw.com/p/4bQ2NAdvertisement