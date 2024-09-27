Shigeru Ishiba to be Japan's next prime minister

The former defense minister won the race to lead Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and is all but assured to become prime minister after incumbent Fumio Kishida said he would not stand for reelection.

Japan's former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election on Friday and is likely to become the country's next prime minister.

In a head-to-head vote, the veteran politician defeated Sanae Takaichi, a rare prominent woman in Japanese politics.

The vote comes after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement in August that he would not stand for reelection.

The LDP, which has ruled Japan for almost all of the post-war era, has a majority in parliament and thus chooses the prime ministers.

Ishiba keen to boost the military

Ishiba has pushed for a boost in military spending and has also called for the creation of an Asian version of NATO. The former defense minister argues that Japan's military should be able to respond firmly if territorial airspace or waters are breached.

China's growing military might and more aggressive foreign policy has led to a sea change in neighboring Japan. Tokyo is saying goodbye to a decades old policy of pacifism, launching its biggest military spending spree since World War II.

When asked about his proposals for an Asian NATO on Friday, Ishiba said, "Japan wants to fulfil our proactive responsibility and start discussions about how to build peace in this region."

Earlier this week, Tokyo dispatched a battleship to the sensitive Taiwan Strait for the first time to convey a message to China, according to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, in a report citing multiple government officials.

Fifth time lucky

"We must believe in the people, speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and work together to make Japan a safe and secure country where everyone can live with a smile once again," an emotional Ishiba said in a speech to lawmakers after securing the win.

Ishiba has previously tried to lead the LDP on four separate occasions, falling short each time, including a 2012 bid against his arch-rival, the late Shinzo Abe, before prevailing this time against a nationalist.

