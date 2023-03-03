SHIFT’s International Women's Day Edition

How sexist is the AI? Why do misogynistic influencers reach so many people on social media? And: FemTech is booming and society benefits as a whole.

Image: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

From menstruation to fertility: Femtech is booming

Femtech aims to reduce the gender health. From solutions to help women through menopause, and manage menstruation to technology to prevent breast cancer - Femtech is a fast-growing sector that is advancing health care.

Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.C. Hong

How Women Haters Take Over Social Media

Women haters are becoming more and more popular on social media platforms worldwide. Why do platforms like TikTok promote their misogynistic content – and what can be done against them?

Image: Vadym Drobot/Colourbox

How sexist is AI-portrait app Lensa?

To generate images, Lensa draws information from an open-source dataset which analyses pictures online. Some of those pictures reflect sexist or racist stereotypes and Lensa reproduces and enhances this bias.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 04.03.2023 – 02:02 UTC

SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC

SAT 04.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC

SAT 04.03.2023 – 17:15 UTC

SAT 04.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC

SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

SUN 05.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC

SUN 05.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3