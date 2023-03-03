  1. Skip to content
DW Shift Sendungslogo Composite

SHIFT’s International Women's Day Edition

1 hour ago

How sexist is the AI? Why do misogynistic influencers reach so many people on social media? And: FemTech is booming and society benefits as a whole.

https://p.dw.com/p/4O9zg
Illustration - Endometriose / Periodenschmerzen
Image: Annette Riedl/dpa/picture alliance

From menstruation to fertility: Femtech is booming 

Femtech aims to reduce the gender health. From solutions to help women through menopause, and manage menstruation to technology to prevent breast cancer - Femtech is a fast-growing sector that is advancing health care.

 

Amoklauf in Isla Vista | Frauenhass
Image: picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.C. Hong

How Women Haters Take Over Social Media

Women haters are becoming more and more popular on social media platforms worldwide. Why do platforms like TikTok promote their misogynistic content – and what can be done against them?

 

Frau mit Selfie auf Smartphone
Image: Vadym Drobot/Colourbox

How sexist is AI-portrait app Lensa?

To generate images, Lensa draws information from an open-source dataset which analyses pictures online. Some of those pictures reflect sexist or racist stereotypes and Lensa reproduces and enhances this bias.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 04.03.2023 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters inspect a damaged house after Russian shelling hit in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
