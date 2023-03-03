SHIFT’s International Women's Day Edition
From menstruation to fertility: Femtech is booming
Femtech aims to reduce the gender health. From solutions to help women through menopause, and manage menstruation to technology to prevent breast cancer - Femtech is a fast-growing sector that is advancing health care.
How Women Haters Take Over Social Media
Women haters are becoming more and more popular on social media platforms worldwide. Why do platforms like TikTok promote their misogynistic content – and what can be done against them?
How sexist is AI-portrait app Lensa?
To generate images, Lensa draws information from an open-source dataset which analyses pictures online. Some of those pictures reflect sexist or racist stereotypes and Lensa reproduces and enhances this bias.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
SAT 04.03.2023 – 02:02 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 10:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 17:15 UTC
SAT 04.03.2023 – 21:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 14:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 18:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5
DW Deutsch+
SAT 04.03.2023 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 05.03.2023 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3