What you need to know if you pay with your face - Shift

June 22, 2024

Would you pay for your groceries or coffee with your face? We have the pros and cons. Can Big Tech be blamed for a school shooting? And: How tech can help tackle heatwaves. Topics that are moving the tech world.

Roboter

What robots can and can't do

Though robots can be faster, stronger and smarter than humans, they still can't replace us.
BusinessJuly 19, 202203:38 min
Studioaufnahme von einem Smartphone

Recognizing and Dodging AI Investment Scams

Online investment scams are on the rise globally - how can you protect yourself?
Digital WorldJune 27, 202404:36 min
A 3D computer graphic of the Earth and the moon, showing North America at night

Can Earth be saved by its digital twin?

What exactly will climate change do to your city? The EU has created a digital twin of the Earth to help find answers.
Digital WorldJune 13, 202403:51 min
VoloCity

What is the future of smart mobility?

Do artificial intelligence and flying cars solve our traffic problems? Find out on SHIFT.
Digital WorldJune 6, 202412:36 min
DW Sendung Shift | referee

A fair game through tech?

Referees are using more and more technological tools. How is that improving how matches are played?
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:00 min
DW Sendung Shift | data

Could data be the secret to success in football?

Data is increasingly important in football. The more meaningful data, the better the AI analysis.
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:32 min
A screenshot of a program analyzing a match using AI

How can AI help football coaches?

Match analyses with artificial intelligence helps coaches to analyze more matches and recognize opponents' tactics.
Digital WorldJune 14, 202402:11 min
DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift — Living in the Digital Age

Can I use blockchain technology? Will artificial intelligence take over my career? What exactly is "Machine Learning"? These are some of the questions „SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age“ tries to answer.

