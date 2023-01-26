Shiffrin sets sights on Stenmark's World Cup record

SportsUnited States of AmericaShiffrin sets sights on Stenmark's World Cup recordTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsUnited States of America35 minutes ago35 minutes agoThis weekend, skier Mikaela Shiffrin has the chance to match the all-time record of 86 World Cup wins held by legendary Swede Ingemar Stenmark. After a disappointing Beijing Olympics last year, the American is enjoying one of her best seasons ever.https://p.dw.com/p/4MoBwAdvertisement