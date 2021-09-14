Sheriff Tiraspol: The Champions League club without a country

The opening fixture of Champions League Group D notionally pits a team from Ukraine against – for the first time ever – one from neighbouring Moldova.

But when the Champions League anthem booms out ahead of Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night, it will simultaneously be drowning out two of Europe's ongoing but often forgotten conflicts.

Shakhtar's plight will be familiar, the Ukrainian champions having been playing in exile in Lviv, Kharkiv and now the capital Kiev since the eastern city of Donetsk was overrun by Russian-backed separatists in 2014.

Less well known are debutants Sheriff Tiraspol, the first ever representatives of the Republic of Moldova in the Champions League. But while UEFA, and indeed the broader international community, officially consider the city of Tiraspol to be Moldovan, the inhabitants would insist that their city is the capital of Transnistria.

'A huge achievement'

A narrow strip of land measuring 400 kilometers from north to south between the Dniester river and Moldova's eastern border with Ukraine, Transnistria is a self-proclaimed and internationally unrecognized breakaway state – population: 450,000.

Since declaring its independence from Moldova following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1990 and a short but bloody war in 1992, an ongoing ceasefire has seen Transnistria leading an isolated existence with its own government, flag, military, currency and postal service.

And now, after Sheriff Tiraspol saw off Red Star Belgrade (2-1 on aggregate) and Dinamo Zagreb (3-0) in the qualifiers, with its own Champions League football team, too.

"I never believed that Moldovan football would ever have a team in the Champions League group stage," Gavril Balint, a European Cup winner with Steaua Bucharest in 1986 who coached Sheriff Tiraspol for one season in 2002-03 told DW. "But they have proved their worth over four very tough [qualifying] games. It's a huge achievement."

A statue of V.I. Lenin in front of Transdniestr's Parliament building in Tiraspol

Sheriff Ltd.

An achievement not just for current coach Yuriy Vernydub, himself from neighbouring Ukraine, and his players but, like anything else which happens in Transnistria, an achievement for Sheriff Ltd. – the shadowy corporation which dominates almost every aspect of life in the region.

Precise information about Sheriff is hard to come by. Founded by former Soviet security agents – ex-KGB according to German broadsheet Die Zeit – Viktor Gushan and Ilya Kazmaly in June 1993, the company owns supermarkets, petrol stations, construction companies, hotels, a mobile phone network, bakeries, a distillery and television and radio channels in the region, and also has close ties to the ruling Obnovlenie ("Renewal") political party, which has had a majority on the Supreme Council since 2005.

"Sheriff is a central institution in the country," explains Dr. Sabine von Löwis of the Center for East European and International Studies (ZOiS) in Berlin, who has spent time researching in Transnistria. "They don't just finance the football club; they effectively control the country economically and politically."

Originally founded as Tiras Tiraspol before being renamed and rebranded, "FC Sheriff" have since won 19 Moldovan league titles and ten cups. They've featured in the Europa League on four occasions and are now the first "Moldovan" club to reach the Champions League group stage.

Opened in 2002, the Sheriff Stadium in Tiraspol isn't just the most modern stadium in Transnistria, but in all of Moldova, so much so that the Moldovan national team regularly plays home games in a region which has effectively broken away from the country.

'Communist vibes'

Balint arrived in Tiraspol just as the stadium and surrounding complex became operational and has fond memories of his year there — at least in terms of football.

"My experience at Sheriff was positive. The training camp was extraordinary, the conditions very good with six training pitches and three stadiums," he tells DW. "I had a large office with all the equipment I needed to analyze games and prepare the team. We created a strong side with a combination of good transfers and some talents from the youth team."

His predecessor, fellow Romanian Mihai Stoichita, was less impressed, reportedly quitting because Sheriff founder and owner Gushan had fired two players without the coach's consent.

Balint, however, speaks well of Gushan, insisting: "He's a very intelligent man. I would meet him every week after games to analyze games and discuss any problems. He used to invite me to have lunch and we had a great relationship. He liked people to speak to him directly, to tell him whatever they had on their mind.

"The others around him in the club weren't that talkative, you could still sense the communist vibes. They were very humble people and wouldn't speak badly of their bosses."

Sheriff Tiraspol played Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League back in 2013

Back in the USSR

Old habits die hard in Transnistria. During the Soviet Union, the region had been of great industrial importance to Moscow, only 100 kilometers from the Black Sea port of Odessa and favorably located on the Dniester river. Russian had also become the dominant language.

The Soviet legacy endures in 2021, with an estimated 60% of the region's economy controlled by Sheriff – and, by extension, the state – and with around 1,500 Russian troops stationed in the region as guarantors of the 1992 ceasefire between Russia and Moldova.

"There are certainly political links to Russia, also in education and in many aspects of the economy," says Dr. von Löwis. "But many younger people are just as Europe-orientated, so it will be interesting to see how that develops in future and what political effect that could have."

Danger of sportswashing

Indeed, Transnistrian companies like textiles manufacturer Tirotex and distillery Kvint export to the European Union as much as Russia, taking advantage of an association agreement between Moldova and the EU that has existed since 2016. But other businesses are less reputable and, with Moldova unable to control its own eastern border, smuggling and corruption is rife.

Furthermore, a 2020 US Department of State report listed arbitrary arrest, forced disappearance, torture and serious restrictions on freedom of movement among a long list of human rights abuses observed in Transnistria, conditions which are at risk of being glossed over by FC Sheriff's participation in the Champions League.

"Maybe the Champions League will increase international attention," says Dr. von Löwis. "But it could also be a chance for Sheriff to present itself as a charitable, philanthropic organisation which promotes sport, covering up its monopoly in politics and the economy and the lack of democracy through sportswashing."

With further group games against European giants Real Madrid and Inter Milan to come, Sheriff couldn't have wished for a more prominent platform upon which to present themselves to the world.

There is no mention of Transnistria's unique political situation on UEFA's website, which prefers to extol the virtues of Sheriff's "multinational squad," including Greek goalkeeper Georgios Athanasiadis, Brazilian fullbacks Cristiano and Fernando Constanza, Ghanaian midfielder Edmund Addo and Columbian striker and captain Frank Castaneda.

It's a far cry from Gavril Balint's champions in 2002-03, when the most exotic foreign imports were from nearby Romania.

"It was always the owner's dream to play in the Champions League but, looking back, the team that I coached couldn't have qualified," he admits. "There was even an idea to move the team to Ukraine in order to face stronger clubs and transfer better players, but that didn't happen.

"Now, the quality has improved. They have bought Brazilians, Portuguese, many internationals, many Latin players with good technique and different qualities."