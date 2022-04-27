Shelter under the circus dome

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Refugees from Ukraine get protection and help even in unusual places in Europe. In Munich, artists help each other.
In the town of Bucha outside Kyiv, police found three bodies of civilians who had been bound and tortured. Meanwhile, Russia renewed its attacks in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.
Russian teams would be banned from competing in the 2022-2023 season of the Champions League, UEFA officials said. Israel has asked Russia to apologize over Sergey Lavrov's Hitler comments. Relive DW's live updates.
Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to see through the deception.
Russian forces are attempting to storm the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, according to Ukrainian fighters. Meanwhile, Slovakia wants to be exempt from any planned EU embargo on Russian oil. Relive DW's live updates.
