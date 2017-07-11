Shane Warne: Australian cricket legend dies age 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne has died at the age of 52, his management company said on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The cricket player passed away from a suspected heart attack in Koh samui, Thailand, the statement continued.

It comes just hours after the death of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of cricket's outstanding wicketkeepers, was announced yesterday.

Warne was seen by many the greatest leg-spinner of all time after taking 708 test wickets in a test career spanning from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from playing the sport in 2013. But he continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Tributes to Shane Warne

The cricket world has been responding to the news of Warne's death. The captain of India's national cricket team Rohit Sharma tweeted: "I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us."

The England Cricket Twitter account described Warne as "One of the greatest of all-time. A Legend. A genius. You changed cricket". The England men's team are currently in the Caribbean, preparing for a three-Test series against the West Indies.

Australia opener David Warner also tweeted: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed."

