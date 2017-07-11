Shane Warne: Australian cricket legend dies age 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne has died at the age of 52, his management company said on Friday.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said. "The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne was seen by many the greatest leg-spinner of all time after taking 708 test wickets in a test career spanning from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from playing the sport in 2013. But he continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

