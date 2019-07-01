 Shake your tail feather: Study finds cockatoos love to dance | News | DW | 09.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Shake your tail feather: Study finds cockatoos love to dance

Snowball, a sulphur-crested cockatoo, has shown that humans are not the only creatures who love to dance, a study found. Snowball has a diverse repertoire of 14 unique dance moves and loves to bop to a good beat.

Snowball the dancing sulphur-crested cockatoo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/The Times/C. Smith)

A dancing cockatoo who rose to fame on Youtube has shown that spontaneous and diverse dance moves are not unique to humans, according to a scientific study published on Monday.

Snowball, a sulphur-crested cockatoo, moves spontaneously to music with a good beat and has expressed distinct dance moves, including headbangs, foot-lifts, shimmies and body rolls.

Read more: The science of migratory birds

"Spontaneous movement to music occurs in every human culture and is a foundation of dance," the study, published in Current Biology, said.

Such movement "occurs in parrots, perhaps because they (like humans, and unlike monkeys) are vocal learners whose brains contain strong auditory-motor connections," which gives sophisticated processing abilities, the researchers said.

Dance may demonstrate 'creativity'

Snowball first came to fame on YouTube a decade ago after a video of him dancing to the Backstreet Boys' "Everybody" was uploaded.

Since then he has boogied to songs such as Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust."

Analysis of the videos revealed that Snowball had a diverse repertoire of 14 dance movements and two composite movements. This behavior "could be a sign of creativity," the study found.

"This shows for the first time that another species truly dances to human music, spontaneously and without training, just based on its own development and social interaction with humans," the study's senior author, Aniruddh Patel, a psychologist at Tufts University and Harvard University, told French news agency AFP.

An earlier study by Patel in the same journal confirmed Snowball could bop along to the beat, but at the time, his moves consisted of head bobbing and lifting his feet, actions that have long been associated with courtship.

  • A hoodwinker sunfish lies dead on a beach in California - it is 2 meters long and flat, shaped like a disc

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Hoodwinker sunfish

    This bizarre-looking 2-meter-wide fish baffled locals when it washed up on a beach in California in February. It turned out to be the rare hoodwinker sunfish, which wasn't officially identified until 2017 and had only been spotted in the southern hemisphere waters off near New Zealand and Australia. In fact, it's the first time this creature has been seen in the northern hemisphere in 130 years.

  • A red sea cucumber shaped like a plucked, headless chicken floats through the blue waters of the ocean near Antarctica

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    'Headless chicken sea monster'

    Yes, you read that right. A deep-sea swimming sea cucumber dubbed the "headless chicken sea monster" (real name Enypniastes eximia) was filmed swimming off East Antarctica in 2018. It had previously only been filmed in the Gulf of Mexico. Although most sea cucumbers spend their time on the ocean floor, specimens like this one spend their days floating through the ocean, only landing to feed.

  • A man (in the background) holds up a plastic tube to the camera with a 1.5. inch bee inside (foreground)

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Wallace's giant bee

    This isn't your typical honey bee. Thirty eight years after its last sighting, this 3.8 cm (1.5 inch) behemoth (at least by bee standards) was found by scientists in the Indonesian jungle. It was even on the Global Wildlife Conservation's list of the top 25 "most wanted" species. Despite its fearsome-looking jaws, much like its smaller cousins, the bee actually prefers nectar and pollen.

  • A close up of a giant squid in its natural habitat - the squid is blue in color and the background is pitch black

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Giant squid

    This creature of the deep likely inspired the myth of the "kraken." But it eluded scientists for decades — the first confirmed photograph of a live giant squid was taken in 2004. The above image is a still from the very first footage of the species in its natural habitat, taken in 2013. It's still not known just how big they can really grow, but the largest recorded specimen measured 13 meters,

  • A newly discovered rat with a pig-like nose, large incisors and big, round ears.

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Hog-nosed rat

    In 2015, scientists officially confirmed the discovery of a new species of mammal on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. It earned its name thanks to its piglet-like nose, the purpose of which remains a mystery. It also boasts an intimidating set of vampire-like teeth, although its diet mainly revolves around earthworms and beetle larvae.

  • Two images side by side showing a close-up of a moth from the front and side. The moth has a mop of fur which resembles hair on its head.

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Neopalpa donaldtrumpi

    This tiny moth was found in Southern California in 2017. But it only gained media attention thanks to it's orange-tinted mop of 'hair', which bears a striking resemblance to US President Donald Trump's hairstyle. So it was given a name to match. Ironically, the moth's habitat extends through to the state of Baja California in Mexico — which could be divided by Trump's proposed border wall.

  • A pale pinkish fish lies on the ocean floor. It is flat and wide with two round eyes and a long, narrow tail.

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Sea toad

    There's apparently no better place to discover weird-looking creatures than the depths of the ocean. This rarely photographed sea toad was discovered during a 2009 'Deep Down Under' expedition in Australia's Coral Sea. The bottom-dwelling fish is part of the deep-sea anglerfish family, which are probably best known for dangling a bioluminescent lure in front of their mouth to catch their prey.

  • A close up shot of a bright pink plant in bloom

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Sciaphila sugimotoi

    It might not be an animal, but the discovery of this unique plant in Japan 2017 sparked interest around the world. It's one of the very few species of plant which have essentially abandoned the process of photosynthesis, instead feeding off the roots of host fungi, such as mushrooms or even mould. Flora in Japan is very well documented, making this unexpected discovery particularly special.

  • A skinny, eyeless beetle crawls along the wall of a cave

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Cave-dwelling beetle

    A new species of beetle was found in a cave in Guangxi Province, China in 2018. Its long, compact body, spindly legs and total lack of eyes or wings make it a prime example of a species which has evolved to live its life in complete darkness — also known as convergent evolution.

  • A close-up electron image of the micro-sized tartigrade. It is light pink in color with short stubbly legs protruding from a fat body

    Weird and rare animal discoveries

    Tiny tartigrade

    While the microscopic tartigrade has been known to science since 1777, a new species was found in 2018 — in a parking lot in Japan of all places. A researcher plucked a piece of moss from the concrete and took it to the lab for testing. These 'water bears' are known for being practically indestructible and the new species could be descended from an ancient line.

    Author: Ineke Mules


law/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

The science of migratory birds

As spring begins we can hear the birds returning from winter. But why do they migrate? Are they coming back early this year? And why are they so loud? (07.03.2019)  

'Problem stork' Ronny terrorizes Brandenburg town again

A white stork in search of love has caused chaos in a town in Brandenburg every summer for four years. Will Ronny, as he is affectionately known, find love in the summer of 2019? (30.03.2019)  

Pigeon caught by speed camera in Germany

A speed camera in the small German town of Bocholt caught a pigeon swooping past well above the limit in a 30 kilometer-per-hour zone. The incident didn't ruffle enough feathers to warrant a major investigation. (08.05.2019)  

Bird saves German motorist from speeding fine

Help came from above for one German motorist whose car was snapped by a speed camera in the western German town of Viersen. Police decided not to impose a fine because the driver's face was obscured by a passing bird. (27.05.2019)  

Grumpy Cat, internet celebrity feline, dies age 7

Online sensation Grumpy Cat "passed away peacefully" in the hands of her owner after suffering an infection, the feline's human family has announced. The 7-year-old cat's frown earned her millions of fans worldwide. (17.05.2019)  

Three-eyed python found in Australian outback town

Australian park rangers found a three-eyed snake dubbed "Monty Python" near Darwin in the Northern Territory. An X-ray showed the extra eye was not the result of two heads forged together, but a natural malformation. (02.05.2019)  

Weird and rare animal discoveries

Our planet is brimming with weird and wonderful creatures still waiting to be found. Here are some of the most recent headline-making discoveries which push the boundaries of the animal kingdom as we know it. (16.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dance of the tulips on Vimeo  

Related content

Dancing for African unity 01.07.2019

A group of talented dancers from Nigeria compete for the title ‘cultural ambassador of Africa’. They want to promote unity in Africa between different ethnic groups and want to stand for a cultural movement that goes beyond Nigeria.

Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin | Kolumbien | Tanzstudio Zapatissimo | Kolumbien PB 01

Colombia: Zapatissimo dance school 16.05.2019

Since 2010, choreographer Fernando Zapata has been introducing Berliners to salsa and tango in his Schöneberg dance studio. The Colombian has also developed a lighting concept to help deaf students learn the moves.

Euromaxx-Projekt Planet Berlin | Kolumbien | Tanzstudio Zapatissimo | Kolumbien PB 04

Planet Berlin: Free dance 16.05.2019

Since 2010, Columbian choreographer Fernando Zapata has been teaching salsa, tango and much more in his Schöneberg dance studio.

Advertisement