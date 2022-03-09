 Shackleton′s shipwreck is an ′amazing′ story of life | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 09.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

Shackleton's shipwreck is an 'amazing' story of life

Finding Shackleton's ship Endurance has made history. Expedition team member Stefanie Arndt says it's also an achievement of international collaboration.

Image of the shipwreck Endurance

The Endurance shipwreck looks as though it was "parked down there just the other day"

DW: How significant is it that you've found the explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship "Endurance" — how does it help science today?

Stefanie Arndt: It is one of the biggest achievements in polar history and polar science that we've managed to find the ship wreck, given that it's been down there in the Weddell Sea for more than 100 years.

Shackleton and his men have been role models for generations of scientists since then. So it's amazing that we have found it. And it's just down there as though it was "parked" there the other day. It's upright and you can read [the ship's name] "Endurance". You can see how everything is still on it. It's amazing to see those images.

Image of the shipwreck Endurance

A white, crowned creature has made Endurance its "new home"

From your perspective as a sea ice physicist, what are some of the biggest challenges you face in the Antarctic — and the challenges for finding the wreck?

The biggest challenge was the sea ice itself. We are operating in an area that is usually covered with sea ice over the whole year. There was a previous attempt to find the wreck in 2019 but they failed because of the ice conditions.

There were fears [with our expedition] that the ice may again be a limiting factor. But this year we had a low concentration of sea ice in the summer in the Weddell Sea and that was good for us. We could operate easily in the sea ice area and that was part of our big success in the end.

"Endurance22 Expedition" is such a large international collaboration. What does it mean to you and science to be part of such a team?

The Endurance22 Expedition surrounded by sea ice in the Antarctic

Dr. Stefanie Arndt has been working with a 40+ member team on Endurance22 Expedition surrounded by sea ice

Well, that's one of the biggest messages that we can now bring back home: This success was possible because a big international and interdisciplinary team has been working for years to prepare for it.

It's been a big group effort and it's amazing to see how everyone got involved and contributed their expertise from their respective fields.

So, after the fact that we have found the wreck, this is really the next big message that we would like to send out: It is possible — even in these times [in which we're living] — it was possible for us to accomplish this with such a great team here on board [our expedition ship].

Finally, we're all curious to know what it looks down there at the wreck. And we're hearing that the marine life is very special and unique to the area. What's it like seeing the marine life?

Unfortunately, I'm not an expert in marine life. But a good colleague of mine, Huw Griffiths, is analyzing the marine life that's on the wreck and I've learnt from his posts that what we're seeing are sponges and sea stars ... It's a whole variety of life down there.

And it's impressive to see how this ship wreck has become a new home for other species of our world. It's just amazing to see how this story, this history, continues to live on down there.  

Dr. Stefanie Arndt is a Sea Ice Physicist at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany and a member of the  Endurance22 Expedition to find Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship "Endurance" which was crushed by the ice and sank in the Weddell Sea off Antarctica in 1915. Arndt sent audio clips via a messaging app from the expedition in response to our written questions. The transcript has been edited accordingly.

  • Aerial photo of Thwaites Glacier

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Thawing giant

    Thwaites Glacier is one of the largest of its kind in Antarctica. Covering an area of 192,000 square kilometers, it is roughly the size of the UK. One third of the glacier consists of large floating ice platforms, or ice shelves. Increasingly, however, these platforms have been fracturing.

  • NASA aerial photo of Thwaites Glacier

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Ice shelf could shatter like a windshield

    Researchers warn that the mighty glacier could be undergoing dramatic change. It is possible that, within the next three to five years, a 45-kilometer-long ice shelf segment could shatter and break like a car window, researchers from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration project say.

  • An iceberg in the morning light

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Serious rise in sea level looms

    The ice shelf currently prevents the gargantuan glacier from slipping into the sea. If it were to shatter, huge amounts of glacial ice could end up melting into the water. Much of the glacier would break up into floating icebergs, say scientists.

  • An aerial photo shows a large rift in the Larsen C ice shelf

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    No isolated event

    It would not be the first incident of this kind. In July 2017, the vast A68 iceberg detached from the Larsen C ice shelf in West Antarctica. While icebergs break off constantly, the timing of the event — during the cold Antarctic winter months — baffled scientists. Many suspect global warming could be a factor.

  • Chunks of ice floating in West Antarctica

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Antarctic Peninsula ice shelves at risk

    Over the past 20 years, seven ice shelves along the Antarctic Peninsula have shattered, or drastically receded. This means more ice has melted into the sea, which has caused sea levels to rise.

  • A glacier cave in on the Antarctic Peninsula

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Warm water accelerates thaw

    Climate change, or the warming of the sea more specifically, is to blame for the Thwaites Glacier melting. Warm water flowing beneath the ice shelves have caused large sections to thaw, forming glacier caves. This melting process has accelerated tremendously over the past 30 years. Scientists are closely monitoring the development.

  • Aerial photo of the Larsen C ice shelf

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    Breakup could trigger major sea level rise

    Together, the melting Thwaites Glacier and Pine Island Glacier already account for a 10% rise in global sea levels. If the Thwaites Glacier were to break up entirely, releasing all its ice into the water, sea levels worldwide would rise by about 65 centimeters (25 inches).

  • Aerial photo of the Pine Island Glacier

    Antarctica: Mighty Thwaites Glacier threatens to melt

    'Doomsday Glacier'

    The breakup of the Thwaites Glacier would trigger a dangerous chain reaction. Should it melt, other nearby glaciers (like the Pine Island Glacier, pictured) could follow. Vast swaths of the West Antarctica ice could break off, causing sea levels to rise by up to 3,3 meters. That’s why the Thwaites Glacier has been nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier.

    Author: Nele Jensch


DW recommends

Sea burials: Where space stations, rockets rust in peace

Hundreds of bits of rocket, space stations and satellites have returned to Earth since the 1960s. They are often dumped at sea. How sustainable is that?  