Sexual abuse claims could further sideline Afghan women, say activists

A former Afghan government official has leveled allegations of sexual abuse in the presidential palace, claiming some members of President Ashraf Ghani's administration were trading government positions for sexual favors. Last week's allegations have sparked an outcry among female government officials and rights' activists in Kabul.

The story took Afghanistan's social media scene by storm after clips of General Habibullah Ahmadzai's interview with a private television station in Afghanistan was widely shared on different platforms. Ahmadzai - former security advisor to President Ghani, who resigned from his post to run an unsuccessful campaign for a parliamentary seat - claimed that certain officials in Ghani's presidential palace were asking women for sexual favors in return for government posts.

Without providing any evidence, he claimed that some "people were working systematically to promote adultery in the palace." Mariam Wardak, another former government official, backed Ahmadzai claims in her own interview with an Indian television station. Later, she backed out of her position, saying she only wanted to discuss the existence of corruption in Afghanistan.

Ghani's government quickly responded by ordering an investigation into the claims by Ahmadzai.

"The attorney general has set up a commission to look into the allegations," Afghan attorney general's spokesman Jamshid Rasuli told DW.

"In order for the commission to complete its investigations, we have asked Mr. Ahmadzai to submit documents that support his claims by the end of this Thursday," he added.

'Painting all women with the same brush'

It is not the first time allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced in Afghanistan. Last year, the head of the country's football federation and five other officials were suspended by FIFA after some players of the women's football team accused them of sexual and physical abuse.

The women players also said that the allegations had made life more difficult for them, as their families were asking them to stop playing football. Recent allegations, female government officials say, has had a similar effect on them.

"Some people even shared my pictures on social media, asking their friends' opinion on what sexual favors I might have offered to get my job," Zarifa Ghafori, one of the only two female mayors in Afghanistan, told DW.

"I was hurt by the comments and the discussions that emerged as a result," she said, insisting that it was already extremely difficult for women to hold public offices in Afghanistan's traditionally male-dominated society.

"Painting all women with the same brush and leveling vague allegations on media without going to court will make life more difficult for women who choose to work for the government," she added.

Most Afghan men in this traditionally conservative society still hold the view that women need to stay at home, and frown upon those who go to work. Though Afghan women today enjoy far greater freedom than they did under the Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001, when females were barred from going to school and working outside the house, they continue to suffer from widespread gender discrimination and an unequal access to education, health care and economic resources.

Blaming the victims

Many users posted pictures of female government officials with demeaning texts shortly after the clip from Ahmadzai's interview was shared on social media platforms.

"Everyone is talking about how some women may have traded sexual favors to occupy government positions instead of condemning potential perpetrators," Kabul-based women's rights activist Mahboba Rasuli told DW.

In case these allegations are proven to be true, investigators should share their findings in a way that does not put other female government officials under social pressure, she insisted.

Furthermore, the ongoing discussion could harm women's position in the upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, she argued. "The allegations are coming out at a very critical time," Rasuli said in reference to the ongoing peace talks in Doha between Taliban and US government representatives. Activists are demanding talks on women's representation with the Taliban.

"What message does it send to Taliban if people keep making such accusations on media instead of going to courts and through the system," Rasuli asked, adding, "Taliban could simply oppose the idea of women's representation by questioning their integrity."

Additional reporting by Shakeela Ibrahimkhail