Sexism and the video games industry

This summer, Activision Blizzard made headlines not for a great new game, but because the video game giant was charged with sexual harassment and discrimination against women by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The list of allegations is long: sexist comments and harassment in the workplace, rape jokes, unequal pay for men and women and poorer advancement opportunities for female employees. It was claimed that the company supported a "frat boy" culture.

The Californian authority had been investigating the company for two years before filing the lawsuit on July 20, 2021. Since then, hardly a week has gone by without news about the scandal at the US video game studio.

Activision Blizzard is the maker of games including World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch and is one of the world's most successful gaming companies in terms of revenue.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is said to have been aware of the misogynistic corporate culture for years, but did too little to improve the work environment. He is accused of not only covering up his company's systematic sexism, but also contributing to harassing women, discriminating against them or not taking them seriously.

In a petition, more than 1,300 employees now demand the removal of their boss.

Industry faces 'chronic problem'

"The detailed toxicity in this lawsuit is just another example of a chronic problem that we face as an industry," Renee Gittens, executive director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA), told DW in a written statement. The US-based non-profit organization has been advocating for computer game industry workers since its founding in 1994.

"It is heartbreaking to witness how many people have suffered at the hands of abusers within our industry and to recognize how many more continue to bear their pain in silence."

Renee Gittens, Executive Director of the International Game Developers Association (IGDA)

Blizzard is a prominent case, but far not the only one. Allegations of sexual misconduct at Ubisoft, another major player in the industry, made headlines last year.

Macho culture in the workplace

Recurring accusations raise the question whether there are structural reasons that encourage such behavior. Significantly more men than women work in most games companies.

In addition, a macho culture, sometimes referred to as "bro culture" or "frat boy culture," prevailed in the accused companies for years. Management tolerated the behavior, swept cases of harassment under the carpet while the staff in question never had to fear consequences.

Most people think employees are harassed because of the bro culture or because there are so many men, says Annelie Biernat, lead product manager at German game developer Wooga. "I work with lots of men and I don't think that's true."

Biernat told DW that it depends on how the company is run, adding that it's about empowering people to speak up regardless of their gender. Transparency must be ensured and consequences must follow, she argued.

The code of conduct explicitly prohibits all forms of harassment and discrimination, Biernat said, adding employees are offered courses on unconscious discrimination because it is not immediately clear to everyone why someone feels disadvantaged in a certain situation. She said she appreciates the open culture of debate that has become established at Wooga.

'A better workplace'

With about 300 employees, Berlin-based Wooga is one of the smaller game companies. It develops story-driven casual games including "June's Journey" and "Switchcraft."

The company has managed to diversify within five years. Just a few years ago, the ratio of men to women was 80/20; today, it's about 60/40. "We believe that when we have a diverse workforce, it's a better community, a better environment. It creates a better work place," Wooga's CEO Nai Chang told DW. Diverse teams "will create better products that resonate with our audiences," she added.

The game, the team of creators: 'Switchcraft' is big on diversity

Everyone benefits from a diverse workforce, she argued — the people who work in the games industry and the people who play the games. "You create empathy, you create perspective and it becomes much easier to know that people are different," the CEO said, adding that game companies are changing "because you're not going to create the best products that meet the needs of different audiences without deep knowledge and insight."

Representation of women, queer people, or people of color in games has become an important issue. It makes sense that those who are to be represented should be involved in creating games in order to tell credible, authentic stories.

'We need more women in our industry'

Such games could in turn encourage female and male players to pursue careers in the games industry.

"We need more women and minorities in our industry and we must ensure that our industry is safe for them to thrive," said Renee Gittens. "A team that is diverse and inclusive will tackle problems more effectively and create content that will be enjoyed by a wider audience. Diversity of thought, creativity, and experience makes teams more effective and creative."

The Activision Blizzard scandal shines a light on the dark side of the games industry. The good news is that we seem to have reached a turning point. Employees are demanding a healthy corporate culture, harassment and discrimination are being reported, problematic employees are being fired, and game characters named after them are being renamed.

"We are now reaching a point where those who have suffered feel empowered to come forward without having to sacrifice their careers," Gittens said.

The fact that harassment is now being talked about is a big step forward, she said. Whether the games industry has actually been able to transform and create better working conditions remains to be seen. But for the time being, it has made a start.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Turrican' (1990) Turrican, a run-and-gun game by German developer Manfred Trenz, hit the gaming market back in 1990. Set in a futuristic world, it was very popular because the optics were excellent by the standards of the time — and made the best of the C64 home computer's system.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'The Settlers' series (since 1993) Today, many people think of German video games primarily as construction games or economic simulations. That is likely due to the series "The Settlers," created by German programmer Volker Wertich. In the game, little figures plant trees, fish, walk from A to B carrying all sorts of raw materials, search for gold or forge weapons to defend or expand the kingdom.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Anno' series (since 1998) A few years later, in 1998, "Anno 1602" was launched. The game was initially developed in Austria; German studios have been in charge since the third spin-off. Strategy is the key word in the "Anno" games: Players colonize islands, mine raw materials, produce goods and make sure the general population is happy.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Far Cry' (2004) The "Far Cry" games are among the top titles, but they are no longer developed in Germany — unlike part 1, which was developed by the Frankfurt-based Crytek Studios and sold almost three million copies worldwide. The first-person shooter game has an interesting level design and the graphics are outstanding.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Spec Ops: The Line' (2012) "Spec Ops: The Line" is a third-person shooter video game developed by Yager Development in Berlin. Although the main task is to shoot enemies, it is considered an anti-war game — which is an exception in this genre — because it confronts the players with moral issues, soldiers' internal struggles and the horrors of war.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Lords of the Fallen' (2014) The action role-playing video game is set in a dark, medieval fantasy world. Obviously the game was influenced by the Japanese "Dark Souls" (2011), a difficult game that calls for stamina and a high frustration tolerance in players. "Lords of the Fallen" was developed by the Frankfurt-based Deck 13 studio.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'The Surge' (2017) "The Surge" is also by Deck 13. The game's principle is the same as in "Lords of the Fallen" — tough battles that challenge even experienced players — but this game is set in a dystopian future. The game sold so well that a second part of the action role-playing game was developed, and released just two years later.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Trüberbrook' (2019) In the mystery sci-fi adventure game "Trüberbrook" you live in a 1960s fictive German town, solve puzzles and engage with many quirky characters to save the world. The video game by the Cologne bildundtonfabrik developers may not be outstanding in terms of gameplay, but it looks beautiful. The backgrounds were not designed on the computer, but built by set designers and then digitized.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Desperados III' (2020) The real-time tactics game "Desperados III" by the Munich-based developer team Mimimi Games is a niche title, but it has fans all over the world. It scores with charming characters, including the tough Kate O'Hara, who uses her perfume bottle as a weapon. The goal is to sneak through the Wild West levels without being discovered by your enemies.

10 remarkable video games from Germany 'Dorfromantik' (2021) Four game design students from Berlin developed the indie game "Dorfromantik," an almost meditative building strategy and puzzle game with hexagonal cards depicting forests, rivers, fields and houses. While listening to quiet music, players put together a romantic little village and can escape the stresses of everyday life in the process. Author: Kristina Reymann-Schneider



This article has been translated from German.