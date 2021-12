'Sex and the City' (1998-2004)

Love, sex, money and great shoes: "Sex and the City" wanted to prove to women around the world that you can indeed have it all. But having it all will also come at a cost. The series follows the ups and downs of four friends who each wear their hearts on their sleeves in their very own inimitable style, talking about sex in a way that prior to the show was considered a male domain.