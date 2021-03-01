 Sex and the Body: Time for some real talk! | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 01.03.2021

Female Bodies

Sex and the Body: Time for some real talk!

Why don't we lose our hymens? Why do we fart more when we're on our period? And how similar are the clitoris and penis, really? Here's the truth about our bodies.

Sex and the Body title card with various vegetables and pieces of fruit

What you need to know about vulvas, vaginas and more in our four-part series!

A lot of people feel like it's embarrassing to talk about menstrual blood, orgasms, your vulva or vagina, or the various fluids that they produce ― even though all these things are completely natural and fulfill a purpose.

Did you know, for example, that it's normal to have diarrhea during your period? Or that women can ejaculate when they orgasm, too? In this series, we talk about the how and why.

For guys and people who don't experience this: Don't be shy, come on in! You might be surprised by what you learn. 

Sex and the Body ― Episode 1 ― The hymen

A big misunderstanding

The myth that the hymen is a thin membrane covering the vaginal opening and is ripped during a first sexual encounter just won't die. But that's utter nonsense. Here's what the hymen is really all about.

Watch video 04:55

Does the hymen tell us anything about virginity?

 

Sex and the Body ― Episode 2 ― The clitoris 

A truly miraculous organ

The clitoris — just a small bit of flesh at the top of the vulva? Nope! What you see is just the tip of the iceberg. In reality, the clitoris is a lot bigger and there's a lot more to it than most people think.  

Watch video 06:07

About the clitoris – and how big it is

 

Sex and the Body ― Episode 3 ― Menstruation 

There's a lot going on. Period.

Bleeding once a month is enough of a chore. Add to that cramps, mood swings, flatulence … What actually happens to our bodies when we menstruate? 

Watch video 07:11

What your body does when you menstruate

 

Sex and the Body ― Episode 4 ― The vulva 

Let's ― finally ― get it right!

Why do so few people know its real name? Because the vulva is too often ignored. We even forgot about it in a message to extraterrestrials.

Watch video 05:27

No, that's not the vagina – it's the vulva!

