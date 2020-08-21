Sevilla wins sixth Europa League title

Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan

(de Jong 12', 33', Carlos 74' — Lukaku pen. 5', Godin 36')

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Sevilla lifted their sixth Europa League title after dispatching Inter Milan in the final on Friday in Cologne.

Luuk De Jong struck twice for the Spaniards in the first half before Diego Carlos, who conceded a penalty early on, tapped in the game-winning goal.

The title is the first in the coaching career of Julen Lopetegui, who is in his first season with the Seville-based club.

The triumph brings an end to a spectacular final sprint in the competition after a four-and-a-half month hiatus in due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Sevilla and Inter Milan were playing their fourth game in 15 days, with the final three of their games being played in Germany.

Half of firsts

Most of the excitement occured in the first half, with each side scoring twice before the break.

Inter Milan took the early lead after Sevilla's Diego Carlos fouled Romelu Lukaku in the penalty area on the break. It was the third consecutive knockout game in which Carlos conceded a penalty. Lukaku converted from the spot for his 34th goal in all competitions this season, tying Ronaldo's mark for the most goals in a debut season for Inter.

But the Italian side's lead didn't last long thanks to de Jong, the Dutch striker heading in a Jesus Navas cross to equalize. Another de Jong header put Sevilla in the lead 20 minutes later, the 29-year-old becoming the first player to score two headers in a Europa League Final.

Sevilla's lead was short-lived as well as Diego Godin headed in a deep free kick from Marcelo Brozovic to level the score. The equalizer made the Uruguayan defender the sixth player to score in a Champions League and Europa League final — he netted a goal for Atletico Madrid in their 4-1 loss in the 2014 Champions League final to Real Madrid.

The game-winning goal from Sevilla's Diego Carlos (middle)

Redemption for Carlos

The high-flying scoring did not continue in the second half as the two sides matched each other stride-for-stride.

Lukaku nearly put Inter back in front on a break but was denied in the crucial moment by Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

But it was Carlos who ended up breaking the deadlock, redeeming his previous blunder with a spectacular goal. After two Inter defenders failed to properly clear, the Brazilian defender hit a spectacular volley into the back of the net.

Sevilla was then able to hold on to clinch their sixth title, the most any club has achieved in the competition.