Severe winter storm hits large parts of US
A major winter storm is moving across the United States, with some regions expecting the heaviest snowfall in a decade. Up to 60 million people could be affected, and flights have also been canceled.
Slippery slope in Kansas
A severe snowstorm has been battering the eastern US since the weekend, threatening more than 60 million people in the central and eastern states, including Kansas, Maryland and Virginia. The National Weather Service has warned of a "major disruptive winter storm" with heavy snowfall and dangerous accumulations of ice.
Still life in Louisville
This limousine is at a standstill, like so much else in snowed-in Louisville, Kentucky. In the states of Illinois, Kentucky and Missouri, travel of any kind is "strongly discouraged" as bridges and overpasses become "slick and hazardous," according to the National Weather Service.
Whisky on the rocks
The storm is dumping massive amounts of snow, seen here piling up on whisky barrels in Louisville. Up to 30 centimeters (6-12 inches) is expected across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Washington, and temperatures on the Gulf Coast are up to 10 degrees Celsius (18 Fahrenheit) below normal.
Snowballs and sleds
Many schools have closed as a precaution — much to the delight of children. Up to 25 centimeters (10 inches) of snow fell in Kansas and Missouri over the weekend, but this could be just the beginning. In some regions, the weather service is expecting the heaviest snowfall in a decade.
Dangerous road conditions
The first major storm of the season also had a devastating impact on travel. On Sunday alone, more than 5,000 flights were delayed and over 1,500 were canceled. In Salina, Kansas, this driver got wedged between two trucks on an icy road. Police reported hundreds of car accidents on slippery roads across the country, and many drivers were trapped in their cars in the driving snow.
No electricity, no traffic
Around 200,000 households are already without power in several areas. A state of emergency has been declared in seven states — Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Arkansas, Missouri, Maryland and parts of New Jersey. The coming days will continue to bring freezing temperatures.