Severe flooding in California
Strong storms have caused flooding, mudslides and destroyed roads in California. The death toll has climbed to 14 and the weather forecast remains tense.
Stormy destruction
Storm after storm has hit the coast of California, submerging the otherwise drought-stricken state under several feet of water. Stormy waves have destroyed bridges and jetties in coastal regions and washed-out roads have made towns and villages in the mountains inaccessible.
California under water
A bomb cyclone formed off the coast of California, driving the storms towards the mainland with high winds and heavy rainfall. Tens of thousands of people have had to leave their homes to seek safety from flooding and the threat of mudslides.
Giant trees felled by the wind
The number of deaths rose from 12 to 14, and the search for a 5-year-old boy carried away by the waters has had to be suspended without result. Wind speeds of up to 97 kmh (60 mph) have toppled majestic trees. About 350,000 people were without power in the Sacramento area after falling trees and branches damaged power lines.
Flooded Highway 101
The well-known US 101 runs from northern California along the coast to Los Angeles in the south of the state and is usually a tourist magnet. In Gilroy, the highway had to be closed on Monday as floodwaters reached the road. Flooding, washed out roads and accidents have led to road closures across large stretches of California.
Wind vs. truck
Violent wind gusts overturned this semi tractor-trailer on the road. Many schools in northern California had to remain closed and President Joe Biden issued a declaration of emergency on Monday to support relief and rescue operations in more than twelve counties. More storms are forecast over the coming days.
Atmospheric rivers
The National Weather Service (NWS) has warned of miles-long "Atmospheric Rivers" in the region, a weather phenomenon in which moisture-saturated air travels in long bands from the Pacific Ocean to the mainland, carrying with it incredible masses of water and snow. Montecito, a popular place of residence for many celebrities, also had to be evacuated in view of the ongoing weather warnings.
Rain, mud and water storage
California is used to extreme weather, where forest fires sweep the region during dry seasons. Lack of vegetation fuels mudslides and increases the threat to residents. Current storms are projected to continue for a few more days — but for all their destructive power, they do bring something positive, too — California's dried-up water reservoirs are finally being replenished after a long drought.