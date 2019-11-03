Several wounded in shooting at California high school

Several people were wounded in the US state of California on Thursday when a shooter opened fire at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter that at least five people had been injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The Henry Mayo Hospital said it had received four victims and that three of them were "in critical condition."

Authorities are scouring the area for the suspected gunman, who is still at large.

"We believe at this time that there is only one suspect but we are actively investigating and following all leads," police wrote. The department said the suspect was male and wearing black clothing.

Police and rescue vehicles swarmed the high school, which is located northwest of Los Angeles. Video footage of the scene showed several people being loaded onto gurneys.

Schools in the area were locked down, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urging people to avoid the area around Saugus High School.

More to follow...

rs/ (AP, Reuters, dpa)