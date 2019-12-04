 ′Several victims′ in Czech hospital shooting | News | DW | 10.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Several victims' in Czech hospital shooting

The Czech interior minister has said there are several victims in a shooting at a hospital in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava.

Ostrava hospital shooting

Six people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a shooting at Ostrava City Hospital in the north-east of the Czech Republic, according to the Czech health ministry. 

The attack occurred happened around 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) Tuesday morning. Police evacuated the hospital and were looking for a male suspect. Czech TV reported that he was about 180 centimetres (5.9 feet) tall. 

Ostrava, Czech Republic

Police have published a picture of the alleged suspect, showing a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. He said he was traveling to the hospital in Ostrava. 

President Milos Zeman expressed his deepest condolences to the survivors. He also thanked the law enforcement officers, the doctors, and everyone who was helping.

The DNES daily reported the shooting occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague near the Polish border.

kw/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

 

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Related content

EU verschärft zur Terrorbekämpfung das Waffenrecht

Gun control: EU court upholds tightened firearms ban 04.12.2019

The Czech Republic had challenged the ban on semi-automatic rifles for private use. But measures taken by the European Parliament and the European Council do not breach legal principles, says the EU's top court.

EU Traktor mit Euro-Scheinen

EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption 04.11.2019

A recent report alleged government officials in Hungary and the Czech Republic misused €59 billion in farming subsidies. But the European Commission pushed back, saying it has "zero tolerance" for fraud.

Danziger Werft, Blick auf das Gelände der ehemaligen Kaiserlichen Werft; Stocznia Gdańska, widok na teren dawnej Stoczni Cesarskiej.

Asian fusion revives Gdansk's Hanseatic roots 04.12.2019

The Port of Gdansk has unveiled plans to double its cargo volumes to 100 million tons a year. The ancient Polish city is again at the crossroads of history thanks to Singaporean investment and Chinese trade.

Advertisement