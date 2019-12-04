'Several victims' in Czech hospital shooting

Six people were killed in a shooting at Ostrava City Hospital in the north-east of the Czech Republic on Tuesday morning.

The attack occurred happened around 7 a.m. (0600 GMT). Police evacuated the hospital and were looking for a suspect. Police have published a picture of the alleged shooter, a man with receding ginger hair and wearing a red jacket.

A special police task force was at the scene and a helicopter was deployed.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told Czech public television the shooting took place in a waiting room. He said he was traveling to the hospital in Ostrava.

President Milos Zeman expressed his deepest condolences to the survivors. He also thanked the law enforcement officers, the doctors, and everyone who was helping.

The DNES daily reported the shooting occurred at the trauma ward of the hospital in Ostrava, a steel hub located around 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague near the borders of Poland and Slovakia.

kw/rs (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

