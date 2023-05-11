Several vehicles in flames after explosion in central Milan

An explosion in the center of the northern Italian city of Milan set several vehicles on fire. The blast came from a van carrying oxygen cylinders, the city's mayor said.

Several vehicles were in flames after an explosion rocked the center of Italy's second city Milan, according to reports on Thursday.

The incident appears to have been the result of an accident and there are no known fatalities.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters the van where the blast originated was carrying oxygen cylinders and that the explosion was not due to terrorism or crime.

What we know so far

Witnesses in the city's Porta Romana neighborhood reported the loud explosion at about 11:45 a.m. and saw a plume of black smoke.

Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper cited a witness saying the vehicle was carrying oxygen cylinders. Passers-by said there had been a fire followed by a very strong explosion.

As well as engulfing several cars, the newspaper said the fire that took hold subsequently had damaged a nearby pharmacy and apartments in a nearby building.

The driver of the van carrying the cylinders was said to have jumped out of the vehicle in time after noticing the fire, sustaining injuries to his hand and leg.

The Reuters news agency said that one person had been injured in the blast, but that there were no known fatalities.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)