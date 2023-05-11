  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
Fire in downtown Milan, car on fire in the explosion
The blast rocked the center of Italy's fashion and finance capital, setting vehicles and property on fireImage: Italy Photo Press/IMAGO
CatastropheItaly

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in central Milan

3 hours ago

An explosion in the center of the northern Italian city of Milan set several vehicles on fire. The blast came from a van carrying oxygen cylinders, the city's mayor said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RCkm

Several vehicles were in flames after an explosion rocked the center of Italy's second city Milan, according to reports on Thursday.

The incident appears to have been the result of an accident and there are no known fatalities.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala told reporters the van where the blast originated was carrying oxygen cylinders and that the explosion was not due to terrorism or crime.

What we know so far

Witnesses in the city's Porta Romana neighborhood reported the loud explosion at about 11:45 a.m. and saw a plume of black smoke. 

Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper cited a witness saying the vehicle was carrying oxygen cylinders. Passers-by said there had been a fire followed by a very strong explosion.

As well as engulfing several cars, the newspaper said the fire that took hold subsequently had damaged a nearby pharmacy and apartments in a nearby building.

The driver of the van carrying the cylinders was said to have jumped out of the vehicle in time after noticing the fire, sustaining injuries to his hand and leg.  

The Reuters news agency said that one person had been injured in the blast, but that there were no known fatalities.

rc/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier looks at a passing APC close to the Russian positions

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants seen on the back of a pick-up truck in the Niger

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Deportations: Africa's role in EU migration management

Migration4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan navy ships in a port

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Japan: Public reluctant to defend Taiwan should China invade

Conflicts3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A visitor watches an AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign on an animated screen

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

EU lawmakers take first steps towards tougher AI rules

Technology3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Saudi football fan supporting his national team during a game against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Business7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

MigrationMay 10, 202303:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration9 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage