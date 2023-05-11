  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Turkey elections
DW News "Breaking"
Breaking
CatastropheItaly

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in central Milan

Richard Connor
23 minutes ago

An explosion has been reported in the center of the northern Italian city of Milan, apparently setting several vehicles on fire. One report said the blast appeared to come from a van carrying oxygen cylinders.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RCkm

Several vehicles were in flames after an explosion rocked the center of Italy's second city Milan, according to reports on Thursday.

Witnesses in the city's Porta Romana neighborhood reported the loud explosion at about 11:45 a.m. One report from broadcaster Sky TG24 said the blast, which created a black plume of smoke, had possibly originated from a van.

Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper cited a witness saying the vehicle was carrying oxygen cylinders.

As well as engulfing several cars, the newspaper said the fire had damaged a nearby pharmacy and apartments in a nearby building. 

The Reuters news agency said that one person had been injured in the blast, but that there were no known fatalities.

More to come...

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Luhansk Kremenna ukrainischer Soldat

Ukraine updates: Counteroffensive needs time, Zelenskyy says

Conflicts18 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Eritreischer Dichter Yirgalem Fisseha Mebrahtu

Being a journalist in Eritrea

Being a journalist in Eritrea

PoliticsMay 10, 202303:20 min
More from Africa

Asia

Supporters of Pakistan's former PM Khan in Peshawar throw stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Imran Khan's arrest pushes Pakistan deeper into turmoil

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A container ship sitting in Hamburg's port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Germany inks deal with China's COSCO on Hamburg port

Business2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Hatay, cityscape with destoyed street flanked by ruins of buildings.

How Turkey's election is viewed in the earthquake zone

How Turkey's election is viewed in the earthquake zone

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Saudi football fan supporting his national team during a game against Argentina during the 2022 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Saudi Arabia's sports binge seeks economic dividend

Business4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA Mexiko Grenze

US border police prepare for major policy change

US border police prepare for major policy change

Migration23 hours ago03:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Mountainous landscapüe, several people walk alongside a heavily fortified fence.

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

No man's land on the US-Mexican border

Migration6 hours ago8 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage