Several vehicles in flames after explosion in central Milan

An explosion has been reported in the center of the northern Italian city of Milan, apparently setting several vehicles on fire. One report said the blast appeared to come from a van carrying oxygen cylinders.

Several vehicles were in flames after an explosion rocked the center of Italy's second city Milan, according to reports on Thursday.

Witnesses in the city's Porta Romana neighborhood reported the loud explosion at about 11:45 a.m. One report from broadcaster Sky TG24 said the blast, which created a black plume of smoke, had possibly originated from a van.

Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper cited a witness saying the vehicle was carrying oxygen cylinders.

As well as engulfing several cars, the newspaper said the fire had damaged a nearby pharmacy and apartments in a nearby building.

The Reuters news agency said that one person had been injured in the blast, but that there were no known fatalities.

More to come...