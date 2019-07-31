Several missing after dam collapse at Russian gold mine

Russian emergency officials on Saturday said at least 15 people were killed after a dam at a Siberian gold mine collapsed and water flooded two workers' dormitories.

According to media reports, at least 13 others were still unaccounted for hours after the tragedy south of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, about 3,400 kilometers (2,100 miles) east of Moscow.

Fourteen people were hospitalized, and three of them were in a grave condition, the regional Health Ministry said.

Search teams pulled from other regions

The collapse, during heavy rain, occurred early on Saturday, prompting a search operation involving around 270 people, many called in from other regions.

Officials said about 80 workers lived in the temporary dormitories out of about 180 staff on site.

Rescue teams from nearby regions say the operation is challenging because of the remote location

The dam belonged to the Sibzoloto holding company, which has yet to release any comment on the incident.

Safety standards questioned

However, local officials were quick to condemn the construction quality of the dam, with one of them claiming that authorities were not aware of its existence.

The structure was built in violation of "every single norm," the head of the local government, Yury Lapshin, told Russian TV.

A criminal investigation has been opened by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Lax safety rules, mismanagement and Soviet-era infrastructure have made deadly accidents at Russian mines more common.

In 2009, 75 people were killed in a massive flood at the country's biggest hydroelectric plant in the Khakassia region of Siberia.

