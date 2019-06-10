Several killed in heavy storms in northern Greece

At least six people have been killed and dozens more have been injured after tornadoes and violent hailstorms hit the Halkidiki peninsula. The victims, including two children, were tourists visiting Greece.
At least six people died and many more were injured in storms that hit northern Greece, state broadcaster ERT reported early on Thursday.
Tourists from the Czech Republic, Romania and Russia were among those who died in the storms. Two of the victims were children.
Read more: Giant hail hammers Munich 'like gunshots'
Dozens of people were injured after strong winds swept across the northeastern peninsula of Halkidiki, leaving destruction behind that included uprooted trees, collapsed roofs and overturned vehicles.
"It is the first time in my 25-year career that I have lived through something like this," said Athansios Kaltsas, director of the Nea Moudania Medical Centre, where many of the injured were receiving treatment.
"It was so abrupt, and so sudden," he added.
Six who died were all tourists
Two of the victims were elderly Czech tourists who were killed when strong winds and water destroyed their camper van, according to police.
A woman and an 8-year-old boy, both Romanian nationals, were killed after a roof caved in at a restaurant in Nea Plagia.
Two Russian nationals, one of whom was a boy, also perished after a tree collapsed near their hotel in the coastal town of Potidea, authorities confirmed.
"Six tourists were killed and at least 30 people were injured during this cyclone," Charalambos Steriadis, head of civil protection in northern Greece, said.
Steriadis added that Halkidiki had declared a state of emergency.
Weather of this kind is not the norm in Greece at this time of year, when it is typically hot and dry. Meteorologist Klearxos Marousakis described the conditions as "extremely unusual."
Indeed, the tornadoes and hailstorms that caused the destruction came after a period of hot weather, with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
jsi/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)
DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Major wildfires on either side of Athens are raging out of control, with at least 74 people reported dead. People evacuated to beaches and into the sea, where coast guard boats struggled to rescue them. (24.07.2018)
For the time being, the conservative victory in Greece's snap elections spells the end for Alexis Tsipras' "leftist revolution." The voters are disenchanted, argues DW's Spiros Moskovou. (08.07.2019)
A Canadian mining company's plans to extract gold from lush forests in Greece have angered locals who say they haven't been properly consulted. They fear short-term economic benefits will destroy their livelihoods. (16.01.2014)
After winning the election in a landslide victory, Kyrikos Mitsotakis has been sworn in as prime minister. He takes over from Alexis Tsipras, who led Greece through the final years of its international bailouts. (08.07.2019)
Suzanne Eaton's body was found in a disused military bunker on Crete one week after she went missing. Authorities have now said that they believe a "criminal act" led to her death. (10.07.2019)
More than 200,000 years old, skull fragments found in Greece show Homo sapiens reached Europe from Africa much earlier than previously known. The findings may upend theories about migration from the cradle of humankind. (10.07.2019)
The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries. (30.06.2019)