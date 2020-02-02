Several killed in 'brawl' in Kazakhstan

Eight people were killed and dozens wounded in a series of clashes across several villages in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

At least 300 people were involved in the fighting.

The attacks took place in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province, about three hours by car from Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty. The region is home to a significant Dungan population, an ethnically Chinese Muslim minority group.

Security forces have restored calm in the villages, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement.

Tokayev called for an investigation and for the prosecution of individuals found to be spreading "provocative rumors and disinformation" about ethnic minorities.

More information to follow...

kp/rc (AFP, Reuters)

