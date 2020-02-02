 Several killed in ′brawl′ in Kazakhstan | News | DW | 08.02.2020

News

Several killed in 'brawl' in Kazakhstan

At least eight people have been killed in clashes that erupted in southern Kazakhstan on Saturday. The fighting broke out in towns with a significant Dungan population, a Muslim minority group of Chinese ethnic origin.

Muslim Dungan minority of Chinese origin in central Asia at prayer

Eight people were killed and dozens wounded in a series of clashes across several villages in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said. 

Around 70 people were involved in an initial brawl, the minister said, with around 300 more arriving later from nearby villages. 

Two police officers were wounded by gun fire as police tried to take control of the situation. The police have arrested 47 people and detained two shot guns. 

The attacks took place in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province, about three hours by car from Almaty, the largest city in the country of 19 million.

Video shows villages burning

Video emerged on social media on Saturday showing groups of young men, some wielding clubs, walking down a road as buildings burn nearby. 

The region is home to a significant Dungan population, an ethnically Chinese Muslim minority group. Titular Kazakhs are widely believed to have carried out the attacks against the minority group, though the authorities have not confirmed the origin of the conflict. 

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Security forces have restored calm in the villages, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement issued at an emergency government session. 

Tokayev called for an investigation and for the prosecution of individuals found to be spreading "provocative rumors and disinformation" about ethnic minorities.

The Minister of Information and Public Accord Dauren Abayev said that a large outdoor market in Almaty had been closed following "calls for violence" there. 

kp/rc (AFP, Reuters)

