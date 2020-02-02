Several killed in 'brawl' in Kazakhstan

Eight people were killed and dozens wounded in a series of clashes across several villages in Kazakhstan on Saturday, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

At least 300 people were involved in the fighting.

The attacks took place in Kazakhstan's southern Zhambyl province, about three hours by car from Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty.

The region is home to a significant Dungan population, an ethnically Chinese Muslim minority group. Titular Kazakhs are widely believed to have carried out the attacks against the minority group, though the authorities have not confirmed the origin of the conflict.

Video emerged on social media on Saturday showing groups of young men, some wielding clubs, walking down a road as buildings burn nearby.

Security forces have restored calm in the villages, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevsaid in a statement issued at an emergency government session.

Tokayev called for an investigation and for the prosecution of individuals found to be spreading "provocative rumors and disinformation" about ethnic minorities.

More information to follow...

kp/rc (AFP, Reuters)

