Several killed as earthquake hits southern Pakistan

At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in an earthquake in the southern Pakistan province of Balochistan.

According to the US Geological Survey the quake had a magnitude of 5.7.

Disaster management officials in Balochistan province said the quake struck in the early hours of Thursday morning while people slept.

Speaking to news agency AFP, the head of provincial disaster management Naseer Nasar said: "15 to 20 people have been killed so far. The death toll may increase."

Emergency teams launch search and rescue operations

Officials believe a number of people may be trapped under rubble, after houses collapsed when the quake struck.

Personnel from military and civilian agencies have been scrambled as part of the emergency response effort and have headed to Harnai, which is one of the worst hit districts, near the provincial capital Quetta.

A local resident looks at his damaged house following a severe earthquake in southern Pakistan

The quake has knocked out power in the region and has forced local government hospital staff to work by torchlight.

Speaking to AFP a hospital official said: "Most of the injured came with fractured limbs. Dozens of people were sent back after first aid while some 40 people who were critically injured have been sent to Quetta in ambulances."

Balochistan is one of the four provinces of Pakistan. It is the largest in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country, but is the least populated.

In 2015 both Pakistan and Afghanistan were rocked by a 7.5 magnitude quake which killed nearly 400 people.

Then in 2005 a massive 7.6 magnitude quake struck the Pakistan-administered portion of Kashmir, killing more than 73,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

