Several killed as earthquake hits southern Pakistan

At least 15 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in an earthquake in the southern Pakistan province of Balochistan.

According to the US Geological Survey the quake had a magnitude of 5.7.

Disaster management officials in Balochistan province said the quake struck in the early hours of Thursday morning while people slept.

Speaking to news agency AFP, the head of provincial disaster management Naseer Nasar said: "15 to 20 people have been killed so far. The death toll may increase."

Emergency teams launch search and rescue operations

Officials believe a number of people may be trapped under rubble, after houses collapsed when the quake struck.

Personnel from military and civilian agencies have been scrambled as part of the emergency response effort and have headed to Harnai, which is one of the worst hit districts, near the provincial capital Quetta.

The quake has knocked out power in the region and has forced local government hospital staff to work by torchlight.

Balochistan is one of the four provinces of Pakistan. It is the largest in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country, but is the least populated.

kb/jsi (AFP, AP, Reuters)