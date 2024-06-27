Several killed after train hits bus in southern Slovakia

The train had left the Czech capital of Prague was on its way to Hungarian capital of Budapest when it collided with a bus in the town of Nove Zamky. Five people were injured in the crash.

At least four people were killed and five were injured in the crash, which occurred in the town of Nove Zamky in southern Slovakia, officials said, adding that the death toll might increase

The line linking the Slovak capital of Bratislava to Budapest was closed until further notice.

