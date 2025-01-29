Several injured in stampede at India's Kumbh Mela festival

Several people have been injured in a stampede at the world’s largest religious festival in India.

Several people have been injured in a stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival, as tens of thousands of people gathered on the banks of the Ganges for the event that has been touted as the world's biggest religious event.

The festival kicked off earlier in the month, with organizers saying they expect around 400 million people, more than the population of the US, to descend on the northern city of Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26.

More to follow...

mk/rm (AP, Reuters)

