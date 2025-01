Several injured in stampede at India's Kumbh Mela festival

Several people have been injured in a stampede at the world’s largest religious festival in India.

Celebrated over a span of 45 days, Wednesday marks the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' which is the last new moon night before the festival of Mahashivratri.

It is known to be the most crowded day of the Kumbh Mela as devotees believe a dip in the holy river on this day brings blessings from their ancestors.

The Uttar Pradesh state government expects 100 million devotees to visit the festival on this day, officials had said in a press briefing earlier in January.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest congregation of humans in the world where devotees gather at the meeting point of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, once every 12 years. This year's festival — which has a prefix 'maha' meaning 'great' — celebrates a once in a 144-year auspicious astrological alignment.

The festival kicked off earlier in the month, with organizers saying they expect around 400 million people, more than the population of the US, to descend on the northern city of Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26.

