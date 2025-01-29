Several injured in stampede at India's Kumbh Mela festival

Several people have been injured in a stampede at the world’s largest religious festival in India.

Dozens of people have been injured in a stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival, as tens of thousands of people gathered on the banks of the Ganges in the early hours of Wednesday.

"Some people have got injured and have been hospitalized after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured," news agency Press Trust of India quoted Officer on Special Duty, Akanksha Rana saying.

The Kumbh Mela is the largest congregation of humans in the world where devotees gather at the meeting point of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, once every 12 years.

This year's festival — which has a prefix 'maha' meaning 'great' — celebrates a once in a 144-year auspicious astrological alignment.

Organizers expect to attract over 400 million people, more than the population of the US, to descend on the northern city of Prayagraj between January 13 and February 26.

Auspicious day attracts throngs of devotees

While the festival is celebrated over a span of 45 days, Wednesday marks the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya' which is the last new moon night before the festival of Mahashivratri.

It is known to be the most crowded day of the Kumbh Mela as devotees believe a dip in the holy river on this day brings blessings from their ancestors.

The Uttar Pradesh state government expects 100 million devotees to visit the festival on this day, officials had said in a press briefing earlier in January.

Videos on social media showed a sea of people gathered in the early hours of Wednesday, waiting to take the auspicious dip.

Meanwhile other local media reported that the holy dip was cancelled due to the incident and the holy men present on site urged devotees to fulfill the ceremonies at their nearest point of access to the river Ganges.

More to follow...

India: Inside a Kumbh Mela Hindu pilgrimage to Ganges River To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

mk/rm (AP, Reuters)

