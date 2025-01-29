Several injured in stampede at India's Kumbh Mela festival

Several people have been injured in a stampede at the world’s largest religious festival in India.

Several people have been injured in a stampede at India's Maha Kumbh festival, as thousands of people turned out to take part in festivities at the event that has been touted as the world's biggest religious event.

The festival kicked off earlier in the month, with organizers saying they expect around 400 million people, more than the population of the US, to descend on the northern city of Prayagraj over a period of six weeks.

More to follow...

