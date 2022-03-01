Several injured in New York subway shooting: DW's Bastian Hartig

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Authorities said at least 16 people were injured in a New York City subway station in the neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection to a shooting in downtown Sacramento that killed six and injured 12. Authorities said more arrests are likely to be made.
Police have closed off parts of Sacramento, California, following a deadly shooting incident in the city's downtown area.
A gunman killed several people before being shot dead. It is the most recent in a spate of deadly attacks in Israel.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version